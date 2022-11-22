Not Available

A once-emerging writer, Soo-Yeon is now making a living by working as an assistant scriptwriter for a great box-office hit maker, Moh. Despite repeating cheesy stories full of stereotypical characters, Moh wants to constantly believe his film to have something new and to be based on the reality. That makes Moh as well as Soo-Yeon feel exhausted. Soo-Yeon carefully dreams to emancipate characters from story, but she realizes that her dream is only treated as a 'feminine' vanity in reality.