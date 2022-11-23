Not Available

Suraj (Dharmendra) his dad, and sister live in Uganda while their properties and business in India are managed by an employee named Kalicharan. When they are forced to leave Uganda, after political upheaval caused by General Idi Amin, Kalicharan fears they will find out he has invested their money in smuggling drugs and has their house set on fire. Suraj's father is killed and his sister is abducted. He is then recruited by the police to stop Kalicharan's smuggling activities which leads him to Europe. He meets Sudha (Hema Malini) a beautiful dancer, who has been blackmailed by Kalicharan, into helping smuggle the drugs. Suraj must try to find his sister, end the drug smuggling and take his revenge on Kalicharan. The question is will he able to accomplish this or will he himself fall prey to Charas.