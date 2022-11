Not Available

In 1994, an economist decision by British Coal to close "Tower Colliery" in Aberdare (South Wales), convinced its miners boasting a generationally long history of political activism, that what they had was worth fighting for. In unanimous vote to buy out the company, every miner pledged 8,000£, many relinquishing severance pay. Then union leaders, Tyrone O'Sullivan and a few other miners, decided to become businessmen.