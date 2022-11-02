1954

Charge of the Lancers

  • Adventure

Release Date

January 31st, 1954

Studio

Columbia Pictures

The downward spiral of the quality of films Paulette Goddard appeared in in the 1950's would cause a gravitational blackout to anyone viewing them in a single day, but with some of the all-time great schlock names serving as the producers---Sam Katzman, the Danziger brothers, Albert Zugsmith and---gasp---Sigmund Neufeld--- the results easily met the low expectations.

Cast

Paulette GoddardTanya
Jean-Pierre AumontCapt. Eric Evoir
Karin BoothMaria Sand
Richard WylerMaj. Bruce Lindsey (as Richard Stapley)
Ivan TriesaultDr. Manus
Gregory GayeCpl. Bonikoff

