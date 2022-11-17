Not Available

This is the story of chirpy Charki, an 8-year-old girl from a middle-class business family. Her father, Rajesh, is a jeweler and also deals in gemstones. However, the shop runs mostly on credit. Charki is Rajesh's daughter from his second marriage. He married his sister-in-law Saraswati after his beloved first wife, Lakshmi, passed away. Saraswati, incidentally, ran away with a local guy leaving baby Charki with Rajesh. Since then, Rajesh's only focus became his business and lived a mundane life governed by rituals and spiritual practices.