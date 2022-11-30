Not Available

Charlatan Magnifique is a film that brings an entertaining mix of excellent music, spontaneous comical situations as well as comments given by the key people in Magnifico’s life. The film written and directed by Maja Pavlin takes us through Magnifico’s rich, diverse and successful career – from late 1980s, when he began his path in music as member of the band U’REDU, through his solo career marked by numerous hits, such as 24.000 bacci, Kdo je Čefur, Halo gospodična, Silvija, and many others, all the way to his contract with the multinational Sony, his global success with Hir Aj Kam Hir Aj Go, and his focus on music for film.