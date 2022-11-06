Charles and Diana: Unhappily Ever After

Not Available

Biography - First telecast in 1982, this drama picks up the story of Prince Charles (Roger Rees) and Lady Diana (Catherine Oxenberg) as their marriage begins to fall apart and follows it through to the royal couple's very public divorce. Charles and Diana must struggle with the pressure of public life, the relentless paparazzi and brutal tabloid articles, not to mention Queen Elizabeth's (Amanda Walker) disapproval as they deal with their failing union. - Catherine Oxenberg, Roger Rees, Benedict Taylor