Charles Aznavour - Aznavour Live Au Carnegie Hall

Not Available

It brought back fantastic memories of having had the privilege of seeing Monsieur Aznavour at Carnegie Hall in 1980. Each song on this DVD is a jewel. I enjoyed his brief introductions to explain or translate some of the lyrics, setting the mood. Notable among them is "Mon émouvant amour" during which he uses sign language. The selections offer us a broad spectrum of emotion and life - love (of course), frustration, lost opportunity, reflection, homosexuality, religion. The orchestra and backup vocalists are flawless. Although he's performed for decades, I got the feeling that he still loves to interact with his audience. Although in his early 70's when this concert was recorded, his passion, supreme musicality, stamina, and professionalism are evident at all times. This DVD is a "must-have" for newcomers and longtime fans!