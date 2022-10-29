Charles Lloyd - Arrows Into Infinity

Not Available

Charles Lloyd was one of the most influential jazz musicians of the 1960s. His music crossed traditional boundaries and explored new territories. Catapulted into worldwide fame in his 20s, by his early 30s, he abandoned his life of touring and recording and went into seclusion in Big Sur, CA. Circumstance brought him back to a public life in the late 1980s. 'Arrows Into Infinity' is a journey in sound through the unusual life and career of this jazz legend. Lloyd's own voice, and those who worked with him over the last five decades help us discover and better understand this enigmatic man and his spiritual pursuit through music. This film is a collaborative work between Lloyd's wife Dorothy Darr; a painter, and videographer/filmmaker, Jeffery Morse.