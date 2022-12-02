Charles Ponzi: The Documentary

Not Available

Charles Ponzi, was an Italian born con artist based out of the United States and Canada. Born and raised in Lugo Italy, he became internationally famous in the early 1920s as a con man for his money-making scheme. This history channel style documentary tells the full story of Charles Ponzi, from his childhood in Italy, through to the heights of his fame in Boston Massachusetts, through to his prison sentence, deportation, and his life after the scheme collapsed. The film is written and narrated by Patrick Boyle, a fund manager and finance professor at King's College London.