Charles Santore, in an expansion of his discussion in “Oz: The American Fairyland” (1997) (V), tells about his experience making an abridged storybook of “The Wizard of Oz”. He tells of his inspirations, the little girl who modeled for Dorothy, the tin man in folk art, and a left to right progression in a journey of identity, with opposing forces pushing the movement in art back to the left.