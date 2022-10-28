Charli XCX: The F-Word and Me

Not Available

The charts are full of extraordinary female artists - Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj... One of the brightest is 23-year-old Charli XCX, who has written tracks for the likes of Iggy Azalea and is fast becoming a global pop star in her own right. It seems like a golden age for female artists, a time when they are finally running the music world - even singers like Beyonce proudly stand in front of a feminist logo. But what is it really like to be a woman caught up in the pop machine today? This film follows Charli across one incredible summer, as she takes her raucous show to festivals like Glastonbury and Lollapalooza. She talks to fellow artists about what it's like to be a woman in the music business, as she finds out what feminism, the real 'f-word', means in the 21st century.