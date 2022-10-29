Not Available

Felix Bender (Nikita Wokurka) is an eleven-year-old orphan who lives with unloving foster parents. For five years he’s been waiting for his older brother to pick him up, but his hopes fade away with each year’s passing. On his eleventh birthday Felix gets a laptop from the only person who cares about him, his neighbor Rasmus. The man hopes that Felix would be able to get in contact with his brother through the internet, but during the first connection a little accident happens: a mouse runs over the keyboard and accidentally makes the laptop download a program that awakens the old car and gives that car a soul. Soon the boy and his car are being hunted by the owners of the program, who want to get it back and destroy the car.