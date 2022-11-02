Charlie Brown Jr. - Acústico MTV

Not Available

MTV Unplugged is the acoustic album of the Brazilian band Charlie Brown Jr. broadcast on MTV Brazil and released in 2003 by EMI on CD and DVD. The album contains interviews with the band and the making-of video recording, and features music known to the public as "Papo Reto", "The Choir Will Eat" and "Forbidden To Me", along with new songs "Vices and Virtues" and "No Use Shoe ". In Brazil sold more than 50,000 copies in the country, and being certified platinum in the ABPD. [1] The show, which was recorded in São Paulo, with the participation of special guests. Marcelo Nova, Negra Li, the group RZO Marcelo D2 and sang with the Acoustic whiner. The repertoire some recordings of other composers, such as "Samba Makossa" (Chico Science, with special participation of Marcelo D2), "Today" (Marcelo Nova), with participation of the artist himself and "Wow, There She Comes" (Jorge Ben Jor .)