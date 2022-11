Not Available

Explore the life and music of Charlie Gracie, the rock pioneer and teen heartthrob whose international smash hit "Butterfly" topped the American and British charts in 1957. A frequent guest on "American Bandstand" and "The Ed Sullivan Show," Gracie experienced a spectacular rise, fall and musical rebirth. Rock legends Graham Nash, Paul McCartney, Frankie Avalon, Fabian, Peter Noone and many others shed light on this musical innovator.