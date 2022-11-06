Charlie Haden: Rambling Boy

Not Available

Throughout his career, Haden has constantly sought to transcend the boundaries of modern music. Widely considered to be among the greatest ever jazz bassists, Haden has contributed pivotal music to a stunning scope of genres: avant-garde, small group, big band, world music, folk and gospel, to name but a few. From the get-go it was clear for both director and subject that the film had to go beyond the generic filmed music story: an intimate look at the music and life of one of Jazz’ most inspiring and influential musicians. With access to Haden’s own personal archive, film sequences shot during concerts and recording sessions, interviews with an incredible selection of friends and collaborators and great archival footage, the documentary will please diehard jazz fans as well as the newly initiated.