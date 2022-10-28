Charlie Kay Chakkar Mein

Not Available

Our life revolves around perception of truth, in our lives we act only on our ability to judge the truth. Truth though is a fickle thing, paradoxically because it only occurs in absolution; rest is only our interpretation that allows us to live in a certain subjective truth. Addl. Commissioner of Police, Sanket Pujari and the rookie officer, Sameera sit across the television screen to decipher a rare case of multiple homicides caught on camera and this case is going to test their fundamental perception of truth.