20 years on the job have finally caught up to Charlie Mantle. After 2 cops are beheaded, Charlie fights to take down those responsible. Facing his final hours as a cop before he is indicted, Charlie decides to take down the Russian Mafia. Staring Robert Funaro, Armand Assante, Sean Young, Robert Clohessy, Mitch Walters, Paul Vario, Jackie "The Joke Man" Martling.