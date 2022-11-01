Charlie's Son

Not Available

The story takes place in a port controlled by Charlie the Greek and his criminal band. There are two things Charlie hates: drugs and homosexuality. But both are part of his life: he is madly in love with Joy who is a junkie, though he denies it even to himself. And regarding the homosexuality issue, his right hand, Tony, has an amorous relationship with a transsexual who is part of a group of trans-prostitutes. Ignoring Charlie's adamant orders, the transvestites work the streets around the port, with the help of Tony, who secretly supports them