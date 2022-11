Not Available

Celtic music star Charlie Zahm lends his gorgeous baritone voice, nimble guitar and charismatic stage presence to this 18-song concert of Celtic, old American and seafaring melodies. Zahm's warm humor and bountiful talents are on full display on tunes such as "Loch Lomond," "Scotland the Brave," "The Minstrel Boy," "Be Thou My Vision," "Poor Wayfaring Stranger," "Out on the Mira" and "Follow Me Up to Carlow."