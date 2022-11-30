Charlie's Christmas Wish

Not Available

Coming home from his last deployment, Sgt. Major John Frost arrives a month early and he’s happy to be home for Christmas. He finds his wife, Jill and son Jimmy too busy to give him the welcome he anticipated and in his absence, they have adopted a dog - a little dog named Charlie. John finds solace with the fellow vets at the Moose Lodge until Charlie finds Hank, a retired Vietnam vet, homeless and having suffered a heart attack. John finds his purpose as he rallies friends, family and community to build a new house for the vets and give them a warm Christmas Eve and a new start on civilian life.