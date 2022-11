Not Available

The bestselling film by Charlotte Links "Die Betrogene" offers suspenseful thrill with a psychological depth: A London Scotland Yard official returns to her hometown to clarify the murder of her father, and finds out that he was not the superhuman hero for which she always held him. Leading actress Peri Baumeister and Dirk Borchardt in the role of the local police chief, who wants to keep his big city colleague in vain out of his work, form a contrasting investigator duo.