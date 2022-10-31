Not Available

Charly García: 60x60 - Behind walls

Between October and December of 2011, while Charly Garcia was celebrating his birthday 60, he performed three concerts; The Vanguard is thus (La Vanguardia es así), Behind walls (Detrás de las Paredes), and El Vigia ange (El Angel Vigia) . The three concert were performed at Gran Rex Theater Behind walls DVD was released in Octuober 29 of 2011, and it contains 20 songs sung by Charly and his crew: Instituciones / Pasajera en trance / Rezo por Vos - Yendo de la cama al living / Necesito tu amor - Hablando a tu corazón / Influencia / 20 trajes de lágrimas / Fantasy / Canción de Alicia en el país / No soy un extraño / No me dejan salir / Cuchillos / Inconsciente colectivo / La sal no sala / Promesas sobre el bidet / Perro andaluz / No llores por mí, Argentina / Rasguña las piedras / Fanky

