Charm of Sacred Groves

Not Available

There are more than 800 known grove sites in Estonia, the ancient holy places of nature. Groves were protected by the religious customs of rural people and its natural environment stayed intact. This way, every grove formed into an original ecosystem due to local conditions of climate, water and soil. Many groves are well-preserved today, some of them, however, are completely gone except a few landscape marks left behind of its existence. The main value of Estonian nature gradually opens up - the variety of the nature surrounding us. Unfortunately, we are not always able to understand the value as the source of balance and inner force. In today's fast-paced lifestyle, it is worth perceiving the Finno-Ugric boreal life and its richness.