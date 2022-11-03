Charming Sinners was a stilted adaptation of Somerset Maugham's play The Constant Wife. Robert Miles (Clive Brook) starts the ball rolling when he falls in love with Anne-Marie Whitley (Mary Nolan), the best friend of his own wife Kathryn (Ruth Chatterton). In retaliation, Kathryn begins a flirtation with her former boyfriend Karl Kraley (William Powell). After reels and reels of verbal fencing, the status quo is re-established, and Robert and Kathryn are reunited.
|Clive Brook
|Robert Miles
|William Powell
|Karl Kraley
|Laura Hope Crews
|Mrs. Carr
|Florence Eldridge
|Helen Carr
|Montagu Love
|George Whitley
|Juliette Crosby
|Margaret
