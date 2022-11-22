Charuulata 2011

Not Available

Chaiti is a young beautiful woman and wife of newspaper editor Bikramjit. Bikramjit is a workaholic and always stay busy with his editorial works. In spite of being a highly educated woman, Chaiti has nothing to do and she spends her time with expensive saris, filing nails, watching TV. Thus unhappy with her marriage (lack of physical intimacy with her husband) and after an unfortunate miscarriage Chaiti befriends Amal to find a friendly company. Amal is good looking and adventurous. From Amal's point of view Chaiti is Charulata 2011.