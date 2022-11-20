Chase a Fortune

Not Available

Tiger, a fierce champion pro-boxer, is a gentle giant outside the ring. So when he accidentally injures a reporter during an interview, Tiger forswears his boxing career to care for the wheelchair bound journalist. Unbeknownst to Tiger, the reporter is exaggerating the severity of his injuries in the hopes of winning a financial settlement. The boxer's selfless behavior soon triggers a change of heart in the faking journalist, who must find a way to convince Tiger to return to the ring without risking their newfound friendship.