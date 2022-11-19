Not Available

After leaving practice, collegiate football players Seth and Charlie are grabbing a pizza and planning for a relaxed weekend when everything in their lives takes a sudden turn. Accidentally offending some local thugs out front of the pizza parlor, the two athletes drop the pizzas and begin running for their lives with the thugs in close pursuit. Rounding corners and jumping walls Seth and Charlie begin to depend more and more on each other as the chase continues. Finally, after ducking through a hidden basement hatch, the adrenaline of the moment reveals that their dependence on each other extends far beyond the field and the chase. Over the next several days, Seth begins to struggle as he fights to come to grips with his sexuality and the intensifying feelings he now experiences for his lifelong friend. Eventually, risking the friendship, Seth caters to a love that can't be ignored only to find out that the feelings were mutual