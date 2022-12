Not Available

Three teen couples are making an amateur horror movie titled "Dikejar Setan", for an indie film festival. To capture audience attention, they want a real ghost in the scenes. So they hire a ghost whisperer in the film production. Slowly, reality and hallucination haunt them, blurring the boundaries between the past, and present. Then they are all implicated in a crime event that took place some time ago, that had many victims. The terror of "death" is now after them.