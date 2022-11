Not Available

Three thugs rape a young woman named Yayah in a shack. Immediately afterward, she gets raped by her own boyfriend who's aroused by her naked body. And then her mom dies. And then she loses her job. And then she finds out she's pregnant by one of her rapists. Needless to say, Yayah loses it, goes on a rampage and then has to be put down. However, her vengeful spirit lives on.