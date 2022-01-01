1994

Chasers

  • Comedy
  • Romance

April 22nd, 1994

Morgan Creek Productions

Military men Rock Reilly (Tom Berenger) and Eddie Devane (William McNamara) are tasked with taking a prisoner, blonde bombshell Toni Johnson (Erika Eleniak), on what becomes an unforgettable road trip. Toni, an enlistee who's in trouble for deserting her unit, soon proves that she's craftier than most inmates. She tries to escape via a restroom, a theme-park ride and a convertible. But, when Rock and Eddie find they're impressed by Toni's pluck, the nature of their task changes.

Tom BerengerRock Reilly
William McNamaraEddie Devane
Erika EleniakToni Johnson
Crispin GloverHoward Finster
Matthew GlaveRory Blanes
Grand L. BushVance Dooly

