Chashme Baddoor

Chashme Buddoor is a remake of the 1981 film of same name. Sid (Ali Zafar), Jai (Siddharth), and Omi (Divyendu Sharma) are roommates sharing a rented home in Goa. Ever the slackers, Jai and Omi spend their days pawing girls and cracking lewd jokes. When their attempts to land the new girl in town (Tapsee Pannu) fall flat, they're hell-bent on making sure Sid doesn't succeed where they failed.