Not Available

Chasing

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Opus Pictures

Seung-Joo is a CEO and Jung-Taek is a detective. They have known each other for 20 years. One night, Seung-Joo loses his cellphone to four male high-school students and Jung-Taek loses his gun to the same high-school students. The cellphone and gun are very valuable to Seung-Joo and Jung-Taek. The two men must get their items back from the high school students.

Cast

Kim Jeong-taeDoh Jung-taek
Han Sang-hyukHan Won-tae
Shin Kang-WooShin Jae-kwon
Kim Min-KyuKim Tae-young
Moon Yong-SukMoon Sung-min
Choi Ho-joongHead of a department Kang

