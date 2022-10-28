Seung-Joo is a CEO and Jung-Taek is a detective. They have known each other for 20 years. One night, Seung-Joo loses his cellphone to four male high-school students and Jung-Taek loses his gun to the same high-school students. The cellphone and gun are very valuable to Seung-Joo and Jung-Taek. The two men must get their items back from the high school students.
|Kim Jeong-tae
|Doh Jung-taek
|Han Sang-hyuk
|Han Won-tae
|Shin Kang-Woo
|Shin Jae-kwon
|Kim Min-Kyu
|Kim Tae-young
|Moon Yong-Suk
|Moon Sung-min
|Choi Ho-joong
|Head of a department Kang
