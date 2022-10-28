Not Available

Seung-Joo is a CEO and Jung-Taek is a detective. They have known each other for 20 years. One night, Seung-Joo loses his cellphone to four male high-school students and Jung-Taek loses his gun to the same high-school students. The cellphone and gun are very valuable to Seung-Joo and Jung-Taek. The two men must get their items back from the high school students.