2009

Chasing a Dream

  • Drama
  • Family

Release Date

April 23rd, 2009

When his best friend, a championship runner, is killed in a car accident while running home from a party, high school football star CAM STILES suffers a nervous breakdown from the guilt and pain. It also tears apart his relationship with his father, GARY STILES, who also happens to be his football coach. When Cam decides to quit football and join the track team to honor his friend, his former teammates turn against him, too. Eventually, Cam goes for a sub-four that seems impossible and manages to win and lose the race at the same time.

Cast

Joanna GoingDiane Stiles
Treat WilliamsGary Stiles
Jake McLaughlinJohn Van Horn
Andrew LawrenceCam Stiles
Jarrod BaileyBrandon Van Horn
Christa Brittany AllenNikol Schrunk

