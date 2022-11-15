Not Available

The next level in modern surfing seen spreading its infectious influences across the California coast and beyond. Chasing Addictions is the latest release from surf filmmaker David Parsa (LIVE: a music and surfing experience, Absolute Mexico). Witness the worlds best surfers push their abilities to unimaginable heights, on perfect waves of all types from the well-known rippable and often documented locations, to countless perfect "secret" unnamed gems that you may have heard of, but have never seen until now.