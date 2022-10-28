Chasing Berlusconi

The slightly chubby harness racer Bjarte does not get the good horses anymore, and is forced to enter the criminal path in order to keep menacing creditors at bay. A fatal choice of partners ends up in a failed doping attempt, and a consequent kidnapping of the top horse Berlusconi. A bloodthirsty hunting party consisting of two eager financial crime investigators, an unscrupulous horse owner, two Finnish debt collectors, and a particularly unorthodox private investigator called The Animal, are scrambling to find the horse and those who have gone off with it. Bjarte's alibi is falling apart like a rotten racers suit, and his wifes bipolar fluctuations dont help much. What are the odds that a chubby harness racer may outsmart them all?
