Chasing Cain

A brutal drive-by shooting of a Croatian woman who works at an abortion clinic sends two homicide detectives out onto the streets of one of the world's most culturally diverse cities. Their first suspect has ties to the pro-life movement. But a sudden turn of events, a fresh trail of clues and a suicide attempt by the victim's Serbian husband lead the detectives into the impenetrable world of Balkan politics and prejudices. As they hunt for the killer, they uncover an ethnic war between Croatians and Serbians amid the urban backdrop of downtown Toronto.