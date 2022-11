Not Available

When a hit on the leader of a rival gang goes wrong, mob assassin Vinnie Carpone (Todd Humes) decides to renounce his life of crime -- only to discover that the target of his botched assignment is a vampire now out for revenge. As if that weren't enough, Carpone's girlfriend Ciarra (Katie Russell) joins forces with the bloodsucking creatures, and his former boss puts a price on his head. Jason Hull directs this horror-thriller.