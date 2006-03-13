2006

Chasing Ghosts

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 13th, 2006

Studio

Not Available

In this mysterious thriller, a serial killer targeting the city's mobsters taunts police with clues and photos left behind at the crime scenes. A veteran cop (Michael Madsen) takes on a rookie partner hoping to crack one last case before retiring. As the web of deception and lies unravels, the truth slowly begins to reveal itself with deadly consequences for all involved.

Cast

Corey LargeCole Davies / Keris Alfiri
Shannyn SossamonTaylor Spencer
Meat LoafRichard Valbruno
Gary BuseyMarcos Alfiri
Sean WhalenMarshall
Lochlyn MunroJohn Turbino

View Full Cast >

Images