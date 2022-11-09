Chasing Love to China

Not Available

Ridwan Imam Fadli, called Imam by his friends, has a very Islamic name buat doesn’t fulfill his responsibilities as a Muslim. His girlfriend Widya has already finished college and is working. They’ve been dating four years and have been waiting for Imam to graduate so they can get married, though he keeps failing to advance. Imam’s not happy with the way Widya has to behave at work. When Imam accompanies his friend Billy to Sam Po Khong in Semarang, he meets Chen Jia Li, a muslim girl from China whose on vacation before her planned marriage to Ma Fu Hsien, owner of an Islamic and Wing Chun boarding school in Beijing. Imam starts to fall for the hijab wearing Chen Jia Li because of her friendliness and grace. Imam feels comfortable with Chen Jia Li. She never forces, tells, or even asks why Imam doesn’t pray. For her, Imam’s willingness to worship has to come from within.