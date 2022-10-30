Chasing rainbows

Not Available

A story about the illusion of getting rich in Romania. In a country where stories of striking it rich are everywhere, anyone thinks such a thing is not only possible, but it's easily achievable. The storyline follows two destinies: one is of a young couple, Marius and Cosmina. Marius wrote an imaginary name on a lottery promotion ticket just to drag Cosmina. And the draw makes him the winner. The other is of two adults. Because of their lack of knowledge when it comes to modern technology, they get fooled by e-mail spam, fall for a false online lottery and loose their last savings. The stories meet at the end, when they loose all hope and refuse their only chance of getting rich. Finally we realize that the illusion of becoming rich puts ordinary people in extraordinary situations.