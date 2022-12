Not Available

On the Island of Mindanao in the Philippines, Agusan Marsh could well be one of the last paradises on earth. But under the surface of the stagnant water lurks a man-eating monster, over 20 feet long, and over a ton in weight. After two fatal attacks, local people had only one solution: track down and capture this awesome creature. This is the story of Lolong, the largest crocodile ever captured.