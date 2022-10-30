Chasing the Northern Lights

Not Available

One of the major attractions are the Northern lights – or the Aurora Borealis -even though there is no guarantee that the travellers will be able to see those elusive lights on their journey. In this short film we follow one of Iceland´s best known photographers, Ragnar Th. Sigurdsson, on his chase of the Northern lights. He takes photographers from all over the world on photograpic tours, tells us how to film the lights and in between we see fabulous shots of the lights - as well as graphic explainations of their existence and chance of appearance.