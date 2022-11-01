Chasing Wild Horses

Not Available

Roberto Dutesco, New York City's top fashion photographer, captures human beauty everyday. His work graces the covers of everything from Vogue to Victoria's Secret. Since his childhood in Montreal he has carried with him a singular artistic vision. Wild, long-maned dark horses running though white sand dunes. It took him nearly a lifetime to learn where his vision came from. When he discovered Sable Island he became obsessed with the natural beauty of the untouched and unclaimed wild horses. Through his art, and his Manhattan gallery, dedicated solely to the wild horses of Sable Island, Roberto wants to bring support the various organizations dedicated to preserving the beauty of an island untouched.