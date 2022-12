Not Available

Chasing Yehoshua begins in the West Bank during September 2004 when Yehoshua Elitzur, a settler who shot an innocent Palestinian taxi driver dead, was found guilty and put under house-arrest until the court's verdict. On the day of the verdict Yehoshua doesn't show up... From that point on, Shay Fogelman, who covered the story for "Ha'aretz," will do anything to find Yehoshua.