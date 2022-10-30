Not Available

Sometime in the first half of the twentieth century, somewhere on the back roads of the Louisiana Bayou, the half-mad Louis Chasseur, hunts the Devil. Setting an ambush at the crossroads, he kills the musician Jedediah Graham before the man can sell his soul. Chasseur then lies in wait for the Devil. Instead, the blood-soaked Chasseur encounters the Devil's lawyer, weaselly Mycroft Coney. What follows is a biblical battle of wills between the brutal, conscienceless Chasseur and the fast-talking Mycroft. Mycroft fights for his life as Chasseur pumps him for information on the Devil. Eventually, Chasseur gets what he wants... and more.