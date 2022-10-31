Not Available

Single mother Nora lives with her daughter Sarah on a cardboard groundsheet and hammock tied to the undercarriage of a semitrailer in the parking lot of a Manila cargo terminal. Deep in debt and receiving little help from her husband, Nora has nothing to live for except for Sarah. Living in a community suffering from abject poverty, Nora sifts through trash and spends time with Vilma, a happily single shopkeeper, and Minda, whose truck-driver husband disappeared a month ago presumably to live with another woman. With no other viable options to support her daughter, Nora turns to prostitution.