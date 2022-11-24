Not Available

Sivaji is a young kid from Sri Lanka who's family consisting of a mother and brother Ashok is uprooted from their community in Sri Lanka ends up in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh. There they are unjustly forced into work by a local mob boss named Baji Rao who forces them to work in transportation of illegal goods. Their lives are in constant hell because of the torture and unfair demands Baji Rao puts on them. Finally unable to bear the injustices by Baji Rao, Sivaji rises and turns into Chatrapati filling in the legend of the original Chatrapati who rose up and led the people against the Mughal emperor Aurangazeb and reunites with his mother.