Chattakaari (English: The Anglo Indian Girl) is a 2012 Malayalam romantic drama film written by Thoppil Bhasi based on Pamman's famous novel of the same name and directed by Santosh Sethumadhavan. It is the remake of the 1974 film of the same name, directed by K. S. Sethumadhavan.[2] The film was produced by Suresh Kumar under the banner of Revathy Kalamandir. It stars Shamna Kasim in the title roles.