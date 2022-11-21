Not Available

Chattakkari is a 1974 Malayalam-language Indian feature film directed by K. S. Sethumadhavan and produced by M. O. Joseph, starring Lakshmi, Mohan Sharma, Adoor Bhasi and Sukumari in lead roles. The film written by Thoppil Bhasi based on Pamman's famous novel of the same name. It was the first Malayalam film of Lakshmi and also the start of her romance with co-star Mohan Sharma. It bagged the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress for Lakshmi, Kerala State Film Award for Best Actor for Adoor Bhasi who played Laxmi's alcoholic father, and the Filmfare Award for Best Feature Film in Malayalam. Storywriter Pamman received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Story. It has the distinction of being the first Malayalam film to run continuously for 40 weeks in a Bangalore theatre. All Songs composed by well known music director G. Devarajan were instant hits.